CAA focusing on roadside calls as extreme cold poses safety risk for Manitobans

Extremely cold weather is taking its toll on Manitoba vehicles, and CAA is reporting a high number of calls for service and longer than normal wait times.

In light of the long wait times, CAA says it's prioritizing roadside calls to help get Manitobans out of potentially unsafe situations.

Battery testing and sales are temporarily suspended.

People looking for a boost at home may be out of luck. Because they're in safe situations, that service is suspended, CAA says.

Members at home can contact a third party provider for service and submit the receipt for reimbursement at CAA contractor rates.

More from CBC Manitoba: