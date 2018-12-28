Dustin Byfuglien fined $2,500 for slashing Johnny Gaudreau

Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg defenceman Dustin Byfuglien has been fined $2,500 US for slashing Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau.

Byfuglien given a minor penalty during Thursday's game

Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau reacts after scoring his hat-trick and getting slashed by Winnipeg Jets' Dustin Byfuglien during third period NHL action in Winnipeg on Thursday. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)

The incident occurred late in the Jets' Thursday night game with the Flames.

Gaudreau scored a hat trick and Flames' goalie David Rittch made 35 saves to lead Calgary to a 4-1 victory.

Byfuglien slashed Gaudreau on the arm seconds before he knocked in his third goal, an empty-netter with 2:06 left in the game.

Gaudreau left the ice in discomfort, but told reporters he was "fine."

Gaudreau goes off injured after scoring his hat-trick and getting slashed by Winnipeg Jets' Dustin Byfuglien. Byfuglien was assessed a minor penalty for slashing on the play, but was fined $2,500 US by the NHL. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)

However, he was surprised at the timing of Byfuglien's stick work.

"You know, it's part of hockey. I mean, it won't be the last time I'm slashed," Gaudreau said.

"Just kind of surprised. I had a foot or two on him, so I didn't think I was going to get a stick to the arm, but I found the empty net and that's the way it goes."

Byfuglien was assessed a minor penalty for slashing on the play.

Corrections

  • In a previous version of this story The Canadian Press reported the fine was $25,000 US. It is $2,500.
    Dec 28, 2018 1:00 PM CT
