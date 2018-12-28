Dustin Byfuglien fined $2,500 for slashing Johnny Gaudreau
Byfuglien given a minor penalty during Thursday's game
Winnipeg defenceman Dustin Byfuglien has been fined $2,500 US for slashing Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau.
The incident occurred late in the Jets' Thursday night game with the Flames.
Gaudreau scored a hat trick and Flames' goalie David Rittch made 35 saves to lead Calgary to a 4-1 victory.
Byfuglien slashed Gaudreau on the arm seconds before he knocked in his third goal, an empty-netter with 2:06 left in the game.
Gaudreau left the ice in discomfort, but told reporters he was "fine."
However, he was surprised at the timing of Byfuglien's stick work.
"You know, it's part of hockey. I mean, it won't be the last time I'm slashed," Gaudreau said.
"Just kind of surprised. I had a foot or two on him, so I didn't think I was going to get a stick to the arm, but I found the empty net and that's the way it goes."
Byfuglien was assessed a minor penalty for slashing on the play.
Corrections
- In a previous version of this story The Canadian Press reported the fine was $25,000 US. It is $2,500.Dec 28, 2018 1:00 PM CT