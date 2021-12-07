Campaign launched to drum up business for pandemic-battered Manitoba retailers

Manitobans are being encouraged to keep more of their spending on gifts within the local economy ahead of the holidays to help support the many local retail businesses battered by the pandemic.

The Manitoba Chambers of Commerce announced a "#BuyLocalMB" campaign Tuesday to make a case for buying local as the holiday season approaches.

"Businesses on more than one occasion have had to close their doors, they've had to lay off staff, they've had to take on increased debt and that's been a huge challenge," said chamber president and CEO Chuck Davidson.

"Pause before you purchase, take a moment to consider local options."

Davidson says 67 local chambers across the province are getting in on the campaign to drive more dollars toward Manitoba business owners.

As incentive, the chamber is holding weekly contests and will award $100 Visa gift cards to people who buy local and post the "#BuyLocalMB" hashtag on social media, as well as tag the business where they made a purchase.

Beyond that incentive, Davidson says, there are other reasons why it makes sense to consider supporting local producers, store owners, restaurateurs, entrepreneurs and artisans: For every $100 spent at local businesses, $68 stays inside the community.

"They boost our economy directly as residents and through taxes, and they employee thousands of Manitobans," he said.

One business that has been employing Winnipeggers since 1977 is Toad Hall Toys Inc. The 5,000-square-foot Exchange District shop is the largest independent toy retailer in the province.

Second-generation owner Kari England says in 44 years the store has tried to provide options for people of all ages that in many cases aren't offered elsewhere in the city.

Kari England, owner of Toad Hall Toy, is encouraging Winnipeggers to stop by the shop at 54 Arthur St. to find unique gifts this holiday season. (CBC)

"We would love to see more people find those treasures in their backyards in their neighbourhood supporting the local economy in a way that keeps the money in our economy, as opposed to it being filtered off to somewhere else," England said.

Davidson says there's a chain reaction to supporting local business, many of which continue to face staffing issues in the retail space.

"It's easy to simply go online book everything through Amazon," he said. "Think about those small businesses and the challenges that they've dealt with, and at the same time explore a bit."