Man charged in string of business robberies in Winnipeg

A man caught after a Winnipeg business was robbed on Tuesday is responsible for eight other holdups during July, police say.

Just after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called about a knife-wielding man who robbed a convenience store on Ellice Avenue near Arlington Street, in the city's West End.

After grabbing some merchandise, the man ran from the store.

Police found a man on Banning Street, just off Ellice, and arrested him. The stolen merchandise was recovered.

The 33-year-old man was behind eight other robberies earlier in the month, investigators say.

"Sometimes cases move forward because of a break. We catch an individual on a robbery," spokesman Const. Rob Carver said.

The other robberies are:

July 9 — Around 11:10 p.m., a convenience store on Salter Street between Burrows and Dufferin avenues was robbed by a man armed with a knife.

July 15 — Around 6:15 a.m., a convenience store on McPhillips Street near Selkirk Avenue was robbed by a man armed with a knife.

July 15 — Around 12:20 p.m., a convenience store on Arlington Street north of Burrows was robbed by a man armed with a firearm.

July 15 — Around 10:05 p.m., a hotel on Kennedy Street near Ellice was robbed by a man.

July 17 — Around 1:50 a.m., a convenience store on Mountain Avenue near Arlington was robbed by a man armed with a knife.

July 18 — Around 11:45 p.m., the same convenience store on McPhillips was robbed by a man armed with a knife.

July 24 — Around 2:40 a.m., a convenience store on Arlington near Notre Dame Avenue was robbed by a man armed with a knife.

July 25 — Around 2:50 a.m., a convenience store on Keewatin Street near Logan Avenue was robbed by a man armed with a firearm.

In addition to numerous robbery and weapons charges, the man is also charged with failing to comply with prior court conditions.