New federal pandemic supports welcomed but some Manitoba businesses still fall through cracks

Ottawa's introduction of new pandemic supports for struggling businesses, after several existing programs ended Saturday, was welcome news in Manitoba's business community.

The latest economic recovery programs will specifically target some of the hardest-hit sectors , Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said last week.

That kind of help is still sorely needed in the prairie province, especially in the hospitality and tourism industries, said Chuck Davidson, president of the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce.

"There's no question they're continuing to struggle," Davidson said.

That includes places like Winnipeg's Nonsuch Brewing Co. But president Matthew Sabourin said the microbrewery and restaurant still likely won't qualify for the new federal programs, which has been the case for most of the pandemic.

"For us, these programs haven't had a great deal of impact. I mean, we've qualified for a few very brief moments in time — but honestly, the vast majority of the time we have not," Sabourin said.

That's because the programs typically require businesses to show revenue losses by comparing current earnings to what they made in 2019. But the brewery was still just starting up back then so profit margins were slim, he said.

"[We] hadn't gotten to a place where we had a good rhythm and ... a regular stream of revenues," Sabourin said.

"Think of it as, in order for a sprinter to reach maximum speed, they must first build momentum. And so for us, in 2019, we were still on the blocks."

Sabourin said he understands why the federal programs are set up that way but it still makes them virtually useless to businesses like his.

"If I was in their shoes, I would likely do the same because ... otherwise you're looking at all sorts of context," he said.

"[But] if I can't find another means but revenue loss to show, then we will continue not to qualify."

Davidson said he's also hoping to see some changes around federal supports for businesses.

Chuck Davidson, president of the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce, said he's glad there are still federal supports for struggling businesses, but more could still be done. (Megan Goddard/Radio-Canada)

That includes extending the repayment deadline for the Canada Emergency Businesses Account, which offers loans of up to $60,000 for small businesses.

Repaying the balance of that loan before the end of 2022 will result in loan forgiveness of 33 per cent. But Davidson said he wonders whether many businesses will be able to meet that deadline.

"We think it's a tight timeframe," he said.

"They may not be in a position to be able to pay back a loan of that nature."