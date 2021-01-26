Business Crews meetings feature conversations over shared interests

The Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce is launching a new high-tech networking program that puts people together with common objectives for a series of controlled get-togethers.

The program, called Business Crews, is being done in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, which has been running the program since 2017.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community. Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.