18-year-old stabbed multiple times at Charleswood bush party: Winnipeg police

An 18-year-old was rushed to hospital in critical condition after he was stabbed multiple times in a forested area during a bush party in Winnipeg's Charleswood neighbourhood.

Police were called to the area of Wilkes Avenue and Community Row at about 12:39 a.m. on Saturday morning for a report of a stabbing that had occurred, Const. Jay Murray said at a news conference on Monday.

Police drove south down Community Row for about two kilometers until they were flagged down by several teenagers who said that their friend had been stabbed and that police would have to walk into a muddy, forested area to find him.

Officers grabbed medical equipment, including tourniquets, bandages and a chest seal, and walked one kilometre until they found an 18-year-old with a number of significant stab wounds.

"I can tell you they were quite severe," Murray said.

Police were called to this rural, wooded area of Charleswood where they had to walk to find an 18-year-old who was found stabbed during a bush party. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Police stabilized the man, who was in critical condition, with the medical equipment they had brought, until members of Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service arrived.

Together, police and paramedics took turns carrying the man in a stretcher, Murray said, for about a kilometre back to an ambulance on Community Row.

The man was upgraded to stable condition in hospital.

"Our officers were told when they arrived at the hospital that had those attempts to stabilize and not occurred, this would have been a homicide," Murray said.

Const. Jay Murray with the Public Information Office says police carry medical equipment on every call and use it very frequently, including in this case where they used bandages and chest seals to stem the bleeding. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Police say many people were at the bush party, but no arrests have been made as of Monday.

"There's a lot of witnesses that we've talked to so far, a lot of witnesses that will continue to talk to. We've made significant progress in this investigation," Murray said.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit is investigating the stabbing, and anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

