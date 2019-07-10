5 school buses burn in fire at St. Mary's Road depot

Five school buses were engulfed in flame Tuesday afternoon in a fire at a property where a bus provider parks some of its vehicles, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says.

Crews arrived just after 4:30 p.m. at 3051 St Mary's Rd., just south of the Perimeter Highway near Paul Street, WFPS said in a news release. First Student Inc. parks a number of its school buses at the vehicle compound.

Crews pulled up to find five buses on fire. An hour later, with help from a water tanker, crews had the flames under control, the fire service said.

No injuries were reported and the cost of the damage is still unknown.

WFPS is investigating the cause of the fire.

CBC has contacted First Student for comment.

