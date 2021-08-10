6 people hurt after parked bus shot up in northern Manitoba

Six people, including three teens, were wounded when an old bus was shot up in northern Manitoba by a group of people who were denied entry, RCMP say.

The bus was parked behind a home in the northern part of Pimicikamak, also known as Cross Lake, about 530 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

The six people — all males age 12, 12, 13, 29, 39 and 44 — were gathered in the bus around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, including the owner.

A second group showed up and when they were not allowed to board, two men pulled out guns and started shooting, police said.

Two people on the bus were hit by bullets, the 13-year-old and the 39-year-old, while four others suffered injuries from debris, RCMP said.

The injuries were non-life-threatening, but the 13-year-old's were significant enough that he needed to be airlifted to hospital in Winnipeg.

Two men, age 23 and 24, have been charged with aggravated assault and multiple firearms-related offences.

