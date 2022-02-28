Bus shelter catches fire in downtown Winnipeg

A bus shelter on the corner of Portage Avenue and Spence Street went up in smoke Monday morning just before 10 a.m.

Two plainclothes Winnipeg police officers, Const. Kyle Park and Const. Chad Swenarchuk, were driving own Portage Avenue when they saw the thick black smoke filing the shelter.

The officers used an axe and fire extinguisher in their police car to shatter the glass and extinguish the flames.

A sleeping bag, clothing and other items were found in the shelter.

Nobody was inside the shelter at the time of the fire.

