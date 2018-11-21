Brothers arrested after October attack on 2 men in Winnipeg bus shelter

Two men have been charged in a vicious attack last month at a Winnipeg bus shelter that injured a man so seriously that he is still trying to recover.

Two brothers, aged 18 and 20, were arrested Tuesday for aggravated assault in connection to the incident.

Just after 2 a.m. on Oct. 13, a 48-year-old man saw two people beating someone inside a bus shelter at Portage Avenue and Tylehurst Street, across from Polo Park Shopping Centre.

The man tried to intervene but the two people then turned on him, causing a serious injury and sending him to hospital in unstable condition, police said.

The 48-year-old has since been released from hospital but continues to receive treatment for his injuries.

The other person in the bus shelter, who was being beaten when the man stepped in, declined medical attention or police involvement. Police said he was 41.

The brothers have been released from custody on a promise to appear in court.