Two people rushed to hospital after attack in downtown Winnipeg bus shelter

Two people were seriously assaulted in a downtown bus shelter Monday night.

Police say they were called at about 9:30 p.m. about an incident at a City of Winnipeg transit shelter near Portage Avenue and Edmonton Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman with significant injuries, according to a news release.

The two victims were taken to hospital in unstable condition, but police say their conditions have since improved.

No arrests had been made as of 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The major crimes unit is now investigation and anyone with information regarding the matter is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

The incident happened just days after a woman died when emergency crews found her in "medical distress" inside the same bus shelter Saturday.