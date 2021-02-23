Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Two people rushed to hospital after attack in downtown Winnipeg bus shelter

Two people were seriously assaulted in a downtown bus shelter Monday night. 

Police say they found a woman and a man with serious injuries Monday night

Police say two people were found seriously injured inside a downtown Winnipeg bus shelter on Portage Avenue Monday night. (Darin Morash/CBC )

Police say they were called at about 9:30 p.m. about an incident at a City of Winnipeg transit shelter near Portage Avenue and Edmonton Street. 

When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman with significant injuries, according to a news release. 

The two victims were taken to hospital in unstable condition, but police say their conditions have since improved. 

No arrests had been made as of 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. 

The major crimes unit is now investigation and anyone with information regarding the matter is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

The incident happened just days after a woman died when emergency crews found her in "medical distress" inside the same bus shelter Saturday. 

