Woman grabs steering wheel of moving bus, threatens driver with syringe

An early morning bus ride in Winnipeg turned frightening when a woman threatened the driver with a syringe and grabbed the steering wheel while the bus was moving.

The woman, 30, boarded the bus at Osborne Street and Morley Avenue around 12:45 a.m. and began agitating other passengers before making her way toward the driver, police said in a news release.

"This female was very intoxicated and her behaviour was belligerent," said a police spokesperson, who was not sure how many passengers were on the bus at the time.

Once the woman was close to the driver, she threw food at him and insisted he drive faster, the police news release said.

As the bus continued along its route, the woman then pulled out a syringe, removed the cap and pointed it at the driver, threatening to stab him.

She then grabbed the steering wheel, causing the bus to swerve back and forth on the road, police said.

Officers, who had been notified, caught up to the bus at Main Street and Pioneer Avenue downtown, and arrested the woman, who is facing charges of assault with a weapon, uttering threats and mischief.

No one was physically injured during the incident, police said.

Pilot project to increase safety

The same day of the attack, Winnipeg Transit announced a pilot project designed to increase driver and passenger safety.

The project, which has already begun, has bus camera feeds being live streamed into Transit's control centre in emergency situations.

Bus operators are already trained to contact the TCC in emergencies, but now TCC supervisors can immediately tap into the live-camera feed to assess the situation and dispatch emergency services.

The pilot project, involving 50 buses, will take place over a six-month period. It makes use of existing camera technology wireless services on buses and didn't require the installation of any additional equipment, according to the news release.