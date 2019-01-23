Woman, who saw fight between bus driver and passenger, testifies at murder trial

A heavy equipment operator who witnessed the fatal confrontation between Winnipeg Transit driver Irvine Jubal Fraser and Brian Kyle Thomas told court on Wednesday she ran over to try to help Fraser, but there was nothing she could do.

In the early morning on Feb. 14, 2017, Kimberley Defries was parked in her five-tonne truck on Dafoe Road on the University of Manitoba campus when she noticed some movement in the side mirror.

There was nothing I can do. - Kimberley Defries, witness

She saw a larger man with his hands on another smaller man locked in a struggle, as the smaller man repeatedly swung his right arm, his hand in a closed fist, striking the larger man.

"Then all of a sudden the bus driver went back. He went up against the bus, fell to his knees, and he just went straight down," Defries told the court.

Thomas, 24, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Fraser, 58. His case is being heard by a 12-member jury and presided by Court of Queen's Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal.

Fraser died from multiple stab wounds after getting into an argument with Thomas, a passenger on his bus, who refused to get off at the end of the route.

After seeing Fraser go down, Defries got out of her truck and ran over to him.

"There was nothing I can do," she said.

Defries said the fight lasted between 30 and 45 seconds. Crown attorney Paul Girdlestone asked Defries if she saw the larger man punch or kick the smaller man.

"No," she replied.

Thomas's trial, which began Monday, is expected to last two weeks.