Bus driver injured, Winnipeg students safe after charter bus collides with semi in southern Sask.

A crash involving a bus carrying Winnipeg students and a semi in southeastern Saskatchewan on Wednesday evening left the bus driver injured, but the group of about 40 students unharmed.

Three charter buses of students from Maples Collegiate were heading back to Winnipeg from a music trip in Edmonton when one of the buses collided with the truck on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Sintaluta, said Seven Oaks School Division superintendent Brian O'Leary.

Travel was treacherous on many southeastern Saskatchewan highways Wednesday night, after a heavy spring storm hit that area and northwestern Manitoba.

The bus crashed into the back of the semi-truck, injuring the bus driver, O'Leary said.

"All of the students and staff on the bus are fine. None were injured," he told CBC on Thursday.

Photos posted to a Facebook group Wednesday night showed a bus with a badly damaged front and a damaged semi trailer.

Parents of the students were notified by phone Wednesday night and a written statement was sent out on Thursday morning, said O'Leary.

School staff and the bus company decided to wait for icy and snowy conditions to clear before returning back to Winnipeg, he said.

Students have been staying at schools in the nearby Saskatchewan communities of Wolseley and Indian Head, which extended their hospitality to the students involved in the crash, the division superintendent said.

"They've been incredibly generous and supportive to everyone."