High-risk sex offender released, expected to live in Winnipeg: police

Burton Randy Thomas, 46, was released from Stony Mountain on Monday. He has a history of violent criminal convictions and is considered high-risk to reoffend, police say. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

A convicted sex offender with a violent criminal history is expected to live in Winnipeg after being released from prison on Monday, police say.

Burton Randy Thomas, 46, has participated in treatment programming in the past but is considered a high risk to reoffend in a sexually violent manner against women and girls, the Manitoba Integrated High-Risk Sex Offender Unit said in a news release on Tuesday.

He has a lengthy criminal record, including convictions for sexual assault, violent assaults against the public and peace officers, uttering threats, criminal harassment and numerous probation breaches.

His most recent sexual offence occurred in July 2007, when he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl.

He was convicted of sexual assault in April 2010 and designated a long-term offender. He received a sentence of 14 years, which included a pre-custody sentence credit of five and a half years, plus a 10-year long-term supervision order.

He was released from Stony Mountain Institution on Monday after having served approximately 12 months for breaching the conditions of his long-term supervision order.

Thomas also goes by the names Thomas Randy Burton, Randy Burt Thomas, Burton Ron Thomas and Jake Blake Wasaho, according to police.

Police said this information is being provided to allow the public to take measures to protect themselves. Police warn that any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct directed at Thomas will not be tolerated.

They ask anyone with information about Thomas to call the Manitoba Integrated High-Risk Sex Offender Unit at (204) 984-1888.

Callers may also contact the Winnipeg Police Service at (204) 986-6222, their local RCMP detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477 or toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.