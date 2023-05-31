Police arrest 24-year-old man in stabbing death in Winnipeg's North End

Winnipeg police have arrested a 24-year-old man in the stabbing death of a 22-year-old man in the city's North End.

Emergency crews were called about a stabbing near Burrows Avenue and Salter Street at around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, where they found the 22-year-old man with serious injuries.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries.

The man has since been identified as Alan Henry Anderson, of Winnipeg. Police say his family has been notified.

Police believe Anderson and the accused were in the area when they got into an argument which escalated to a physical dispute where Henderson was stabbed and seriously injured.

The accused fled before police arrived, but officers located him at around 4:30 a.m. a few blocks away on Mountain Avenue and arrested him without incident.

Cory Dylan Watt, 24, has been charged with manslaughter and failure to comply with a court order.

He was detained in custody.

Police say they don't believe the victim and accused knew one another prior to the incident.