Firefighters help people escape burning home, then put out flames at homeless camp

Emergency responders helped get some people out of a burning house in the William Whyte neighbourhood Tuesday night, then put out a fire at a temporary homeless camp less than an hour later.

Firefighters went to the fire in a three-storey residential building on Burrows Avenue, about a block west of Main Street, just after 8 last night.

They found heavy smoke and flames shooting out of the building, a City of Winnipeg news release says.

Some people were still inside when firefighters arrived and had to be helped out of the building. Crews also rescued five cats.

No injuries were reported.

Part of Burrows Street is still completely closed to traffic between Aikins Street and Charles Street Wednesday morning, the city's transportation management centre tweeted.

Crews fought the fire through the night. The cause is under investigation.

While no damage estimate is available yet, the home is likely a complete loss due to significant smoke, fire and water damage, the news release says.

Homeless camp catches fire

Just after 9 p.m., crews went to a fire at a homeless camp near the intersection of Henry Avenue and Martha Street.

When they arrived, firefighters found several tents and a utility pole engulfed in flames.

The fire was quickly brought under control, the city said in a news release.

All of the occupants of the tents got out safely, the city said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.