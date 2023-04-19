Body found in burned-out car was in the trunk, RCMP say as they seek help in homicide investigation

A homicide victim whose body was found in fall on a road south of Brandon, Man., was in the trunk of a burned-out 2007 Honda Accord, RCMP say.

The remains of James Vernon Giesbrecht, 37, were found in the car in the rural municipality of Cornwallis in October, but he wasn't identified until January, RCMP said in a news release on Jan. 24.

In March, they issued a call for help from the public, seeking more information about a 2007 Honda Accord with Saskatchewan licence plates that investigators said was connected to the case. The vehicle was seen in Brandon between Oct. 5 and 13, RCMP said.

On Wednesday, RCMP disclosed the vehicle was found south of the intersection of Road 108 W. and Road 51 N. in the rural municipality of Cornwallis, Man., on Oct. 13.

The roads intersect in an area of farm fields, about seven kilometres south of the outskirts of Brandon.

The remains of James Vernon Giesbrecht were identified by Manitoba RCMP earlier this year. (Submitted by Manitoba RCMP)

An image released Wednesday shows the burned-out four-door sedan in which Giesbrecht's body was found, RCMP said.

He was reported missing in December, but hadn't been in touch with family since October, police previously said.

Family later said they believed Giesbrecht might have been living in a homeless encampment around Brandon, police said.

In March, police said this 2007 Honda Accord was stolen from Regina, Sask., but they were looking for more information. (Submitted by Manitoba RCMP)

Police also previously said the car was stolen from Regina and they were looking for people seen driving the vehicle.

Investigators have examined the vehicle, with help from a forensic anthropologist from Brandon University. Physical evidence from the vehicle has also been sent to a forensic lab for DNA testing, RCMP said on Wednesday.

Police have collected evidence in a series of searches, but they're still asking for help, they said.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation can contact the RCMP major crimes tip line at 1-431-489-8110.