Winnipeg foodies raise nearly $65K for United Way with Le Burger Week

Charity has never tasted so good.

Winnipeggers raised nearly $65,000 for United Way Winnipeg at the beginning of September, just by eating burgers, a news release says.

During this year's Le Burger Week, participating eateries donated $1 from each burger sold to support the charity's after-school and breakfast programs for kids, cooking programs, and meals for low-income families.

"This money will feed a lot of hungry kids, giving a great start each morning in school, and as a result, setting them up for success in life," said Connie Walker, the president and CEO of United Way Winnipeg.

That money means every day for a week, 2,700 young people will have a nutritious meal, a safe place to go when they're not at school and a safe ride home.

It also translates to 1,200 warm meals, which will be served to homeless and vulnerable young people.

Before they start of their day, 2,300 children in preschool will get a healthy breakfast and snacks.

Finally, 600 newcomer youth will have the opportunity to take nutrition and cooking classes. Through this program, they'll be able to teach their families how to use healthy local ingredients.

Le Burger Week ran Sept. 1-7 and involved more than 120 restaurants in the city.