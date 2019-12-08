West End business owner blames 3-year construction project for decision to sell

The owner of a popular institution in Winnipeg's West End says constant street repairs outside his business have forced him to sell.

Yonas Zewude listed Bunty's, a fried chicken restaurant, car wash, laundromat and convenience store, on the corner of Arlington Street and Ellice Avenue, for $1.3 million.

Zewude said a three-year-long construction project on the roadway outside the business slowed sales.

The city said it consulted with several groups, including the West End BIZ, throughout construction and tried to mitigate concerns.

Read more from the Winnipeg Free Press by clicking here.

The CBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Any questions about the Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news brands. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community.