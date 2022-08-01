Four people shot in Bunibonibee Cree Nation in northern Manitoba

Two men and two teenage boys have been airlifted from a northern Manitoba First Nation to Winnipeg after being shot on Sunday, RCMP say.

At about 9:30 p.m., Mounties responded to East Back Lake Graveyard in Bunibonibee Cree Nation for a report of shots fired, RCMP said in a news release on Monday.

Police were told shortly afterwards that three males were dropped off at the nursing station with gunshot wounds. A fourth male arrived at the nursing station shortly afterwards with injuries as well.

Investigators believe a number of people arranged to meet up and a fight ensued. Police do not believe it's a random incident.

The injured males, who are 28, 26, 17 and 16, were brought to hospital in Winnipeg and are now in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oxford House RCMP detachment at 204-538-2046, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a secure tip online.

