Man arrested after driving ATV into group of teens on Bunibonibee Cree Nation, RCMP say

A 28-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault after police say he intentionally drove an ATV into a group of teens on Bunibonibee Cree Nation in a Thursday morning incident that was caught on video surveillance.

Officers from the Oxford House RCMP detachment responded to the assault near the community's band office around 6:10 a.m. that day, RCMP said in a Friday news release.

Mounties say their investigation determined four teens, ages 14 to 16, were standing outside the band office when a man on an all-terrain vehicle allegedly drove toward them and hit them with the ATV on purpose.

Three of the teens were able to run to safety, but one was severely injured and unable to move after being hit, police said. The man on the ATV then got off the vehicle and started punching and kicking the injured 14-year-old before taking off.

The teen was taken to the community's nursing station with serious injuries and later transported out of the community for treatment, the release said.

One of the other teens, age 16, was also injured and was treated at the nursing station.

The 28-year-old man was also charged with three counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, Mounties said. He was remanded into custody.

Oxford House RCMP continue to investigate.

The remote Manitoba community of Bunibonibee, also known as Oxford House, is about 540 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.