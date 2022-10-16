1 person taken to hospital after explosion at home in Shaughnessy Heights: WFPS

One person was taken to hospital in unstable condition after an explosion inside of a home in Winnipeg's Shaugnessy Heights neighbourhood on Friday, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says.

Fire crews responded to reports of a house explosion on Selkirk Avenue near Keewatin Street on Friday night, according to a Saturday news release. There, they found a heavily damaged bungalow with the smell of gas coming from it.

One person was inside the house during the explosion, suffering significant injuries, and was transported to hospital in unstable condition. No other injuries were reported, WFPS say.

Residents of five nearby homes were temporarily evacuated as a precaution and were able to return once it was determined safe to do so.

Firefighters tested gas readings to ensure there were no gas buildups in the homes, and Manitoba Hydro turned off gas access to the damaged home.

Damage estimates are not available, WFPS say.

On Sunday morning, Winnipeg police told CBC News the cause of the blast continues to be under investigation.

