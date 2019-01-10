Bullet casing, multiple police cars surround Winnipeg intersection after 'serious incident'

A bullet casing, yellow tape and more than a dozen police vehicles surrounded a Winnipeg intersection Wednesday night into Thursday after what police call a "serious incident."

It all started around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday around Nairn Avenue and Panet Road, according to police, who said there were a couple related incidents in the area.

However, they did not release any details about what happened, other than to say several people are in custody but no charges have yet been laid.



A witness told CBC News that officers shot at a car that then sped away south along Panet.

Another witness said she saw police cars come in "droves" through the busy intersection, speed down Panet and converge at Archibald Street and Marion Street.

The woman, who didn't want her name published, said a train at the Archibald and Marion intersection caused the driver of the car to stop, where police apprehended him.

A bullet casing is visible in the intersection of Nairn Avenue and Panet Road after what police called a 'serious incident' Wednesday night. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Police spokeswoman Const. Tammy Skrabek could not confirm on Thursday morning whether there was a shooting. She did say an ambulance was dispatched but didn't know for who or what their injuries were.

Several police cars with flashing lights remained at the area around Nairn and Panet until early Thursday morning. The intersection was finally reopened to traffic just before 6:30 a.m.

Police said the investigation into the incident extends into the East Kildonan, Transcona and the Mission Industrial areas.