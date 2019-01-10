A bullet casing and more than a dozen police vehicles were seen at a Winnipeg intersection closed off to traffic early Thursday morning after what police call a "serious incident."



Winnipeg Police said it happened around 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday. A witness told the CBC News she saw police cars come in "droves" through the intersection, speed down Panet Road and converge at Archibald Street and Marion Street.



Several police cars with flashing lights and police tape were at the intersection at Nairn Avenue and Panet Road early Thursday morning.

A bullet casing is visible in the intersection of Nairn Avenue and Panet Road after what police called a 'serious incident' Wednesday night. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Winnipeg Police said the large police presence extends into the East Kildonan, Transcona and the Mission Industrial areas, with traffic disruptions there as well.

They say there is no risk to public safety and traffic disruptions will remain "well into'" Thursday morning.



