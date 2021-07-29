Demolition company fined $20,000 after pedestrian killed at Garden City Shopping Centre

A Winnipeg demolition company must pay thousands of dollars in fines after a woman was hit and killed by a dump truck in the parking lot of Garden City Shopping Centre more than two years ago.

Tamara Orellana, 57, was walking across the parking lot in the afternoon on April 1, 2019, when the truck hit her. The truck, operated by Bulldog Demolition and Excavation Inc., was removing debris from the southwest corner of the shopping centre during a renovation.

The company must pay a $20,000 fine, as well as an additional $5,000 for court costs.

Bulldog Demolition was previously ordered to make safety improvements by formalizing its safety procedures in writing and ensuring they are implemented.

The Manitoba government announced the fine in a news release on Thursday, which included notices of other fines against companies for workplace safety violations.

Ancast Industries Ltd., an iron-working company, was fined $50,000 after a worker's hand was caught and seriously injured while cleaning around a walking beam — a heavy piece of equipment used to move castings from one area of the facility to another. That incident happened on Dec. 10, 2018.

The same company was fined $20,000 for an incident on Feb. 1, 2019. A worker was seriously injured after they were pinned under falling blocks used to prop up a mechanical arm used for pouring molten iron.

On Dec. 14, 2018, a worker at Affinity Welding and Design Ltd. was seriously injured after their supervisor tried to flip over a part using an overhead crane, when the 3,500-pound part slipped and fell on the worker's foot.

Affinity Welding was fined $9,500 for the incident, as well as $2,000 to be used to educate the public about occupational safety and health.

Capital Homes Inc. has been fined $7,000, plus a $1,500 penalty for public education, after two workers were pinned underneath a wall they and others had been trying to lift into place, but then had to lower due to the weight. One of the two workers was seriously injured in the incident on Jan. 23, 2019.