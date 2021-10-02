Punjabi cultural group tackles vaccine hesitancy with outreach

People in Winnipeg got out their paint brushes on Saturday as a way to increase uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The free art workshop and vaccine awareness session at Valley Gardens Community Centre gave people a way to get their questions about the shot answered by a medical professional while also learning a new skill, said organizer Navneet Brar.

"We wanted to provide a place where they can come and we talk to them about the vaccine, and at the same time they get some benefit," said Brar, who works with Bulla Arts International, the Punjabi cultural organization that hosted the two-hour workshop.

Brar said the organization also hosted a pop-up vaccine clinic last month as another way to reach out to people who haven't yet gotten immunized, particularly within the Punjabi community.

Of the 33 people who came, 21 got their first dose, she said.

As of Friday, 85 per cent of eligible Manitobans had gotten at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Winnipeg's uptake rate was the highest of the province's five health regions, at 87.6 per cent.

Navneet Brar was one of the organizers of the event put on by Bulla Arts International. (Thomas Asselin/Radio-Canada)

But with thousands still unvaccinated, Brar said she's worried — especially for her nine-year-old son, who isn't eligible for a vaccine yet.

She said she hopes more eligible Manitobans decide to get their shots, whether it's because of outreach like what her organization is doing or the new rules the province is rolling out next week aimed largely at people choosing not to get immunized.

Brar said she hopes that motivates more people who were on the fence to get the jab.

"It would make us feel free to walk around if everybody is vaccinated," she said.

"We need to do our part to save our future."

Winnipeggers welcome rules

Other people in Winnipeg on Saturday were also happy to see the province's new rules.

That includes Agnes Vogt, who urged people to get their shots and help the province reopen.

"I think that [we] should all do it," Vogt said. "Get vaccinated. Help everybody else."

David Klassen said he was also glad to see the latest restrictions mostly targeting the unvaccinated, but he thinks the province should be doing more to address the roots of people's vaccine hesitancy.

David Klassen said the province could be doing more to tackle misinformation around COVID-19 vaccines in Manitoba. (Thomas Asselin/Radio-Canada)

"I think there's a lot of very harmful misinformation out there right now that's swaying some people to not get the vaccine. And if they were to maybe get better information, maybe they'd be willing," Klassen said.

"We need to be doing as much as we can to get through this pandemic, and I think that the government in Manitoba hasn't necessarily been doing that."