Building at former Fun Mountain waterslide park destroyed in fire

A building at the site of the former Fun Mountain waterslide park outside of Winnipeg was destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning.

Crews from the Rural Municipality of Springfield Fire Department responded to the incident on Murdock Road around 3:08 a.m. Sunday, said Brian Seaton, the RM's fire chief.

Fun Mountain has not been operating in a number of years and most of the slides had been taken down, he said.

Seaton added that the building involved was one of the outbuildings, but he wasn't sure what it was used for.

He said the cause of the fire is now under further investigation. Seaton said RCMP are involved.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about this incident to call Oakbank RCMP at 204-444-3847.