Cancelled BUILD training program back to work after province promises new funding

A Winnipeg-based training program is back in business after the province promised new funding, months after failed negotiations forced the program to shut down.

This week, BUILD Inc. received $250,000 in bridge funding from the Manitoba provincial government, which will allow the social enterprise to restart the training program it had to shut down in December.

"BUILD is back," executive director Sean Hogan told CBC News Tuesday. "We don't have the date yet — I mean, the ink is still fresh on the contract. But we are going to be running a training program starting in April."

The money will allow BUILD (short for Building Urban Industries for Local Development) to hire nine people into its training program starting next month.

"It means food on the table for so many families. It means a paycheque for people who have never earned a paycheque," said Hogan.

"It means that there's people who want to make a change in their life, and maybe this Christmas they're not going to be locked up … they're going to be with their kids."

Trainees in the program learn construction industry skills like painting, patching and working with drywall through two months in a classroom setting, followed by four months of on-the-job experience.

BUILD says the program, which started in 2006, has helped roughly 1,000 Manitobans, most of whom are Indigenous, overcome employment barriers.

Funding history

The provincial government funded the program until 2018. It then received funding from the federal government, but that agreement ended in 2020.

Last April, the province gave BUILD $485,000 as a "bridge grant," and renewed an agreement for the organization to be "one of the contractors of choice for repair and maintenance in Manitoba Housing."

But in December, BUILD said that due to the lack of a funding agreement, it had to shut down its training program.

"One to five people will reach out to us asking for an opportunity [every day], and us having to say no was was really, really difficult," Hogan said. But with the new funding, "now we're going to be able to change that."

Hogan is also hopeful BUILD will get a portion of $2 million from a provincial request for proposals for training initiatives, which could allow the organization to open another 61 training spots this year.

"It's employment, and supportive employment is the biggest tool and and the lowest-hanging fruit that we can use," he said.

Program opened doors: participant

Kendra Ahmo, who went through the training program four years ago, says it changed her life.

"If it wasn't for the training program I really wouldn't be here," she said.

The now 25-year-old said she was struggling with addiction and never found a place where she really fit in.

"I was a foster care kid and it was hard enough with that, with people always seeing me as a foster care kid," she said.

"Then I came here and they were like, 'Hey, well, let's see what she can do.…' And it was nice, you know, [having] someone to believe in me."

Kendra Ahmo says the training program saved her life. (Darin Morash/CBC)

She started out learning about insulation but has since picked up a number of other skills.

"It keeps you busy," she said. "It gets you out of the house. It gets you doing something."

Ahmo said she was upset when the program had to shut down in December.

"It was really crappy. Hearing that it closed down, that's just closing a lot of doors for so many people like me and people who are worse off than I was when I started."

But now, she said, the program will once again be able to open up doors for many others.