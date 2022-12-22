BUILD Inc. shutters Winnipeg job training program after funding negotiations with province fail

Daniel Peterson has a blunt answer after being asked where he thinks he would be without the opportunities he received through the job training program at BUILD Inc.

"Dead," he said.

Peterson is one of about 1,000 people who have gone through the program — which works with people facing barriers to employment and trains them to do interior renovations — over the last 16 years.

Now that program is shutting down, after two years of funding negotiations with the provincial government failed to produce an agreement.

Peterson first came to the program in 2016, shortly after getting out of prison. He said he struggled with addictions since the age of 12, and had few skills to help him get a job.

After several more stints in jail, Peterson has been doing painting and carpentry work for six months.

"They took me back again because, thank God … they liked me. They just kept giving me chances and it's really appreciated, because I stayed out of jail."

'Another family'

BUILD's training program gave him confidence, he said.

"It's like another family," he said. "They've given me a lot — love, compassion, understanding. I get a lot through this."

Most of the program participants identify as Indigenous, although Peterson does not.

The provincial government funded the program until 2018. It then received funding from the federal government, but that agreement ended in 2020.

Executive director Sean Hogan said the training program has struggled for the past two years.

They've kept it going by using profits from the business side of the social enterprise, which renovated low-income housing, but Hogan said that isn't sustainable in the long term.

"We have people coming in literally every day asking for an opportunity, people who are leaving a gang, people who are leaving jail," he said.

"The past couple of years we've had to say no, consistently say no that we don't have anything for them and we're sorry."

Sean Hogan is the executive director of BUILD Inc. (Cameron MacLean/CBC)

Negotiations with the province initially focused on trying to secure a grant to fund the program, but that would have required BUILD to stop paying the trainees directly, Hogan said.

They then shifted to trying to work out a social impact bond — a method of funding social programs that uses private investment, which is then repaid with interest if the project's goals and cost savings are achieved.

Recently, however, the province told Hogan they would only issue the social impact bond if they stopped working with people involved in the justice system.

"I expressed that we weren't happy with that, and then about two weeks ago, they told us that they wouldn't be moving forward with us on a social impact bond, or funding."

A spokesperson for the province didn't respond to questions about why the province placed those conditions on potential funding agreements with BUILD.

Last April, the province gave BUILD $485,000 as a "bridge grant," and recently renewed an agreement for the organization to to be "one of the contractors of choice for repair and maintenance in Manitoba Housing."

The spokesperson also said the province has issued a request for proposals for $2 million in training initiatives available in 2023.

All organizations, including BUILD, are invited to apply, the spokesperson said.

BUILD – which stands for Building Urban Industries for Local Development – was founded in 2006.

Its six-month training program includes two months of in-class education followed by four months of on-the-job experience.

Many of the participants are people who have been recently incarcerated, as well as youth aging out of Child and Family Services and parents trying to reunite with their children.

Renovation business to continue

Although the training program will end, BUILD will continue its business renovating low-income housing, Hogan said.

"Which is OK, that can exist that way. But … there's going to be 50 to 100 people in this next year that are not going to get an opportunity in Winnipeg's North End, that could have had an opportunity to make a better life for themselves."

Hogan's referring to others like Daniel Peterson, who credits the program with saving his life, as well as helping him support his daughter and three grandchildren.

"I phoned and asked for a pair of free work boots, because I was going to go to a temp agency. They gave me a job along with the work boots here," he said.

"I'd probably be dead if these guys weren't here."