'Bug spray bandit' charged after attempted robberies in Flin Flon

A woman who held up two businesses in Flin Flon, Man., is being called the "bug spray bandit" for her unusual choice of weapon.

Const. Jordan Tost of the RCMP told CBC News officers were called to the Gateway gas station on Oct. 11 around 8:30 a.m. for an attempted robbery.

He said the woman's choice of weapon was a can of bug spray — and that's the first time he's ever heard of insect repellent being used as a weapon in a robbery.

When Mounties arrived, the accused had already taken flight without any cash.

Tost said she attempted a second holdup across the street.

"The cashier at the Gateway was actually able to talk her out of committing the robbery, which of course we don't suggest people do. And then when she went over to the Victoria Inn, she was basically told to buzz off," he said.

The accused is facing robbery charges, as well as two counts of being disguised with the intent to commit an indictable offence.

Tost said things could've been a lot worse for the suspect. Had she discharged the weapon, she could be facing assault charges too.

"I suppose bug spray could be used as a weapon. If you were to get bug spray in your eyes, I'm sure it would hurt. So technically it would be considered an armed robbery, but not in the classic sense," he said.

The accused was arrested later that evening and she's due in court Nov. 7.