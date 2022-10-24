Winnipeg Buddhist monk sentenced to 11 years for sexual abuse of two girls

WARNING: This story discusses sexual abuse.

A Buddhist Monk has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for sexually abusing two girls at a Winnipeg temple.

Southone Silaphet, 74, was convicted of two counts of sexual interference in December 2021. He was the head monk of Wat Lao Xayaram Temple on Sinclair Street in Winnipeg's North End for 12 years.

The victims were aged two and six when the abuse began in May 2011, and it carried on for eight years, according to court records.

The crown wanted a 14-year sentence, while the defence said 30 months would be more appropriate because Silaphet will experience "significant hardship" while incarcerated because of his age and the fact he has virtually no English language skills.

Provincial Court Judge Stacy Cawley delivered her decision on Oct.12, and said despite Silaphet having no criminal record, she must impose a sentence on the higher end of the spectrum to "adequately reflect the wrongfulness of his actions."

"The message to Mr. Silaphet and to the public generally must be strong and clear — the sexual abuse of children will result in severe consequences," wrote Cawley in her sentencing decision.

Monk abused his position: Judge

The defence had argued that the monk should get a reduced sentence related to the range of acts included in the sexual abuse, but Cawley disagreed.

She said Silaphet engaged in unwanted touching and other sexual acts.

"This type of sexual contact is violent and extremely intrusive. It violated [the girl], not just physically, but also emotionally and psychologically," wrote Cawley..

She said Silaphet abused his position as head monk when he sexually abused the girls.

"This was not a one-time opportunistic incident," wrote Cawley. "Mr. Silaphet repeatedly made the decision to abuse the victims."

One of the victims said the monk would text her when her saw her at the temple and ask her to come upstairs, where his living quarters were located, but she would ignore his texts. He would then text her mother and ask her to send the girl upstairs to help him with some clerical work.

The girl, who is only known as A.H., said the abuse by Silaphet occurred over and under her clothing.

"A.H. alleges Silaphet would repeatedly say sorry when he was finished touching her. He told her not to tell anyone and that she would get in trouble if she did," Cawley wrote in her December 2021 decision.

The girl also recalled another incident when she was alone with the monk in his room, which had a TV displaying video surveillance. He forced her to hide in the closet when he saw a man coming upstairs, where she stayed until the man left.

She kept quiet about the abuse until 2019 when she told a school guidance counsellor what was happening.

The other victim, referred to as T.H., testified that Silaphet touched her underneath her clothes and that he apologized and gave her money afterwards.

Silaphet denied the allegations, but admitted to giving the girls money on their birthday. Cawley did not find the monk to be a credible witness and rejected his denials.

Cawley agreed with crown attorney Dayna Queau-Guzzi that Silaphet's testimony appeared tailored to minimize the contact he had with the victims.

Silaphet grew up in Laos, then moved to a refugee camp in Thailand to become a monk and help teach children. He came to Winnipeg in 1991 and lived at various temples until his arrest in 2019. He has been a monk for 54 years.

Support is available for anyone who has been sexually assaulted. You can access crisis lines and local support services through this Government of Canada website or the Ending Violence Association of Canada database. ​​If you're in immediate danger or fear for your safety or that of others around you, please call 911.