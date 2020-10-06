Burned SUV found in Winnipeg belongs to man last seen in August: RCMP

A burned SUV found in August belongs to a man who has been missing for two months, Manitoba RCMP say.

Bud Paul, 56, was last seen in Neepawa on Aug. 1, and was reported missing to the Winnipeg Police Service on Aug. 7. RCMP found a burned Chevrolet Trax in the 200 block of Queen Street, in Winnipeg's King Edward area, on Aug. 10.

On Tuesday, Manitoba RCMP said they have determined that the burned out vehicle belongs to Paul.

RCMP renewed their call for help finding Paul last week. A joint investigation between RCMP and Winnipeg police was able to confirm, via security footage, that Paul was last seen in the Neepawa Liquor Mart on Aug. 1.

Paul's burned red Chevrolet Trax was found in Winnipeg on Aug. 10. (Submitted by Manitoba RCMP)

Paul was accompanied by two people in the store, and police believe he travelled with those people from Neepawa to Dauphin, Man. — a 110-kilometre trip — in his red Chevrolet Trax.

Investigators know the vehicle was left on Queen Street by a man and unknown woman, who took a taxi after abandoning the SUV, police said.

Police are asking for help to identify the mystery woman.

Anyone with information about the vehicle, or its whereabouts between Aug.1-10, is asked to call RCMP at 431-489-8551.

Manitoba RCMP are seeking more information about a woman who was one of two people who left the SUV on Queen Street on Aug. 10. (Submitted by Manitoba RCMP)

