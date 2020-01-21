Blue Bombers name Buck Pierce new offensive co-ordinator

Buck Pierce keeps climbing the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' organizational ladder.

The former quarterback lined up as pivot for the blue and gold from 2010-13 before moving to the sidelines, first as the team's running backs coach from 2014-15, then as quarterbacks coach from 2016-19.

On Tuesday, the CFL team announced the 38-year-old has been put in charge of the team's entire offensive game plan.

Pierce replaces Paul LaPolice as offensive co-ordinator after LaPolice signed on in December as head coach of the league's Ottawa Redblacks.

In addition to the OC role, Pierce will continue to serve as quarterbacks coach.

"He has been a highly pursued assistant across the Canadian Football League over the past few seasons, opting instead to stay in Winnipeg and continue working with the Bombers," the team said in a news release.

As QB coach, Pierce helped Matt Nichols develop to where he added his name to the storied Bombers' record books, being among the club's top 10 quarterbacks for passing yardage.

Pierce also played a role in the development of Chris Streveler, who has become one of the league's most dangerous two-way threats at the position, equally able to throw and run the ball, the Bombers' news release said.

And when the Bombers acquired Zach Collaros late last season — following injuries to Nichols and Streveler — Pierce was instrumental in helping prepare the quarterback, who then led the team on a 4-0 run and its first Grey Cup championship in 29 years.

Coaching changes

The Bombers also announced that Kevin Bourgoin will shift from running backs coach to receivers coach for the upcoming season, while Pete Costanza joins the coaching staff as the new running backs coach.

During Bourgoin's three years as the team's running backs coach, the Bombers have become one of the CFL's leading rushing teams. Andrew Harris has captured the last three CFL rushing titles while the team, as a whole, led the league in rushing yardage in 2019, averaging 147.9 yards per game.

Winnipeg's 2,663 yards rushing last season was the most by the club since 1965, when it tallied 3,005 yards.

Costanza joins the Bombers after spending the past 12 seasons as the receivers coach with the Calgary Stampeders, where he was part of three Grey Cup winning teams.