Winnipeg police arrest last of 5 suspects in fatal November shooting

All 5 have been charged with 2nd-degree in November killing of Tyler Yarema, 42

Bryce Alexander Keating, 23, was arrested on Friday in connection with the fatal November 2021 shooting of 42-year-old Tyler Patrick Yarema. (Submitted by Winnipeg police)

Winnipeg police have now arrested all five suspects wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in the city just over two months ago.

Bryce Alexander Keating, 23, was arrested last Friday in the killing of Tyler Yarema, police said in a Tuesday news release. He has been charged with second-degree murder.

He was the last of five people wanted in connection with the November killing to be arrested. All five face second-degree murder charges.

Police arrested Keegan Shamus Little, 24, on Dec. 21.

They said last month they were looking for four other suspects: Keating, 32-year-old Jake Steven Ducharme, 33-year-old Jamie Lee Rudolph and 24-year-old Jamie Rae Shorting.

Ducharme, Rudolph and Shorting were all arrested in January.

Yarema, 42, was found with a gunshot wound in Winnipeg's southeast Meadowood area on Nov. 29, 2021. He later died in hospital.

Investigators believe he was killed during a home invasion at a house where was visiting. Attempts were made to kill two other people within the home, police say.

All five people accused in Yarema's killing are in custody.

