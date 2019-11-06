Winnipeg Jets' Bryan Little put on injured reserve after puck to the head
Bryan Little is back on the injured reserve, the Winnipeg Jets say.
The 31-year-old centreman, who missed the first nine games of this season with a concussion, was sent to a hospital neurological unit Tuesday evening after a puck from a hard, rising slapshot hit him in the side of the head.
Little was circling behind the Devils' net when teammate Nikolaj Ehlers blasted a one-timer from the point during the third period of a game in Winnipeg against the New Jersey Devils.
Little collapsed to the ice and pulled off his helmet as blood ran down his hand and onto the ice.
After a few minutes on his knees, Little got to his feet with help from Ehlers and the Jets' trainer.
He was then rushed to St. Boniface Hospital where he received 25-30 stitches, then transferred to the Winnipeg Health Sciences Centre's neurological unit for further observation.
The Jets have recalled 22-year-old forward Joona Luoto from the Manitoba Moose, they said Thursday.
