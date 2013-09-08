Man who killed woman on Portage Avenue in 1990s denied day parole

A man convicted of killing his wife more than 20 years ago has been denied parole after gaining temporary release in 2012 and 2016.

Bruce Stewner was sentenced to life in prison in 1995 for the shocking killing of his wife, Kelly Stewner, in front of bystanders on Portage Avenue in broad daylight.

He stabbed Kelly more than 20 times after she ran from their vehicle, which was on Portage near Assiniboine Park, in May 1994.

The Parole Board of Canada denied Stewner's latest application for day parole on Oct. 23, 2018, which Stewner attempted to appeal.

In its decision issued on Feb. 28, the appeal division of the Parole Board of Canada noted that Stewner's parole had been revoked in the past "due to a lack of transparency involving relationships and substance use."

According to parole documents, Stewner violated the conditions of his 2012 release by using drugs and frequenting prostitutes.

Stewner was granted day parole again in 2016, but ended up back in prison.

Risk 'would be undue'

The appeal division's February 2018 decision says that Stewner's understanding of his offence cycle remains "virtually unchanged."

"You seem to project blame for most of your issues in relationships as personality flaws of your partners and admit only responsibility for bad decision making in choosing these women rather than looking at how you contribute to the conflict," it says.

"It is noted that this insight is necessary to mitigate the risk of future violence."

Overall, the appeal division wrote that it found Stewner's risk to the public while on day parole "would be undue."

In addition to having his parole revoked in the past, the decision also notes that Stewner has been assessed as a high risk for violence in relationships with women.

"Furthermore, while you do have the support of your IPO [Institutional Parole Officer], you do not have the support of the community," the parole board wrote.