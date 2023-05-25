'All that was left for me was jail or death:' Manitoban credits Winnipeg treatment centre for saving his life

Shane Sturby-Highfield was homeless, unemployed and struggling with drug and alcohol abuse — and without Winnipeg's Bruce Oake Recovery Centre, he would either be in jail or dead, he says.

The 36-year-old father entered the four-month treatment program in December 2021 when he said his addictions had left him at rock bottom.

"I knew all that was left for me was jail or death," Sturby-Highfield said. "I was defeated. I was exhausted."

The 36-year-old has struggled with drug and alcohol abuse since he was 15 and said he had previously tried twice to get sober, including attending a 72-day, live-in residential treatment program. But nothing ever stuck.

He said he ended up selling his house and spending the money to feed his addiction. He lost his son, his family and all his savings.

He was homeless and living on the street and said he tried to take his own life a number of times.

Shane Sturby-Highfield with his six-year-old son at his baseball game. (Gary Solilak/CBC )

"I missed my son. I missed my family. I missed the stability that I had before in my life. I didn't have a purpose. Without that the hope is gone pretty quickly and the lights are fizzling out.," he said.

Eventually he called a friend and told him to come get him the next morning and take him to detox.

"I said this is how you're gonna find me and if the door is locked, break it down, like do whatever you have to do to get me," he said.

He spent four days at Main Street Project, where a staff member helped connect him with the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre.

He spent the next eight months at the centre getting clean and starting his life over.

Sturby-Highfield is now one of nearly 200 graduates who have gone through the full four-month treatment program at the centre since it opened two years ago.

He has been sober for nearly 18 months, which he said is the longest he's ever been sober since he was 15.

On Wednesday night, the nine newest graduates walked across the gymnasium stage to celebrate with their family and loved ones.

The 50-bed non-profit treatment program offers long-term, live-in and community-based services to men who seek recovery from substance use.

"It's a pretty rigorous program and to be able to achieve that completion, it's a real milestone for pretty much everyone who does it," executive director Greg Kyllo said. "It's a 14-to-16-week program. So that really means that you have built a foundation from which long-term recovery, wellness and health is possible."

Kyllo said on top of the 179 graduates of the program, the centre has also supported 349 individuals who are struggling, 236 family members who are concerned about their loved ones and looking for resources and a further 244 people through outreach supports.

Named for 25-year-old who died from overdose

The 43,000-square-foot addictions treatment centre in Winnipeg's Crestview neighbourhood opened in May 2021.

It was developed in honour of Bruce Oake, who died from an accidental drug overdose in 2011 at the age of 25.

Now the centre is helping dozens through their recovery.

"People that are here are here by choice and they're here because they want to make changes in their lives and they're on a different path," Kyllo said.

Kyllo said 40 per cent of participants identify as Indigenous and 28 per cent are youth.

The long-term in-patient program offers a different approach than what is currently offered in many places in the province.

The Bruce Oake Recovery Centre, a long-term treatment facility in Winnipeg, is shown in a June 2021 photo. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

"Usually programs are much shorter, three or four weeks typically. So 16 weeks gives you that foundation," he said. "We're able to work with you on all those social determinants of health, all the goal areas of your life, justice involvement, financials, your school, your work, your housing, all those key pieces."

Kyllo also said the centre ensures that anyone who needs help can afford to get in, regardless of if they can pay or not.

"We've had people that were on our wait list that had to remortgage their house to get into treatment centres … this is not OK," he said. "No one is turned away for their inability to pay. We never want finances to be a barrier."

Even once the four-month program is complete there is no set discharge date and everyone is on their own timeline.

"You actually leave either when you're ready or when there's safe and secure housing," Kyllo said. "You leave when you're ready and and when you can do so safely."

Kyllo said the longest they have had someone stay at the centre is eight months.

The centre also has a 24/7 "warm line."

"People are struggling, they need support. Even if you're a family member or a loved one trying to support someone, our lines are always open and we can provide that support, a referral if that's necessary, and begin an intake on the spot."

The help line averages 100 calls per day, he added.

Even once they complete the program, Kyllo said they have counselling for life. There is weekly support available through its alumni association.

Kyllo said they are making progress working through the long waitlist but every time someone completes the program and a spot opens up there are dozens waiting to start their recovery journey.

"We've been as high as 306," he said of the waitlist. "We're seeing progress."

In the two years since the centre opened, Kyllo said they are seeing a profound impact on those who have attended.

He said roughly 13 per cent of those who come for treatment have a job upon admission and only a quarter have housing.

One year after treatment Kyllo said the statistics jump and 83 per cent have landed jobs and 97 per cent are in stable housing.

While they have had many success stories over the two years, Kyllo said there is still work to be done.

He'd like to see more transitional housing and safe places for people to go that are in recovery.

He also said discussions are in the works to possibly open a second centre that caters to those who identify as female and non-binary which could possibly be named for Bruce's mom and co-founder Anne Oake, who died just a few months after the centre's opening.

"I think at this point we're we're very hopeful that that could be something that would be possible in the future," Kyllo said.