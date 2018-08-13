Opponents of Bruce Oake drug recovery centre hire law firm to investigate land deal

Opponents of a new addiction treatment centre to be built on the site of the old Vimy Arena in St. James have hired a law firm to investigate the city's sale of the land to the Province of Manitoba.

Friends of Sturgeon Creek and a group of St. James residents have hired Pitblado Law to look into the details of the city's sale of the unused facility, valued at $1.43 million, to Manitoba Housing for $1, they say in a news release.

The province plans to lease the land to the Bruce Oake Foundation for $1 a year for 99 years. The sale clears the path for a 50-bed non-profit facility to be built on the site of the old arena.

St. Charles Coun. Shawn Dobson, who represents the area where the old arena is located, is siding with the two opposed groups, accusing the province and city of striking a "backroom deal" to develop the land without first notifying council or consulting community members.

Dobson says the land should be used for green space or recreation.

He plans to be at a feedback meeting Tuesday between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. being hosted by McGowan Russell Group, a firm hired by the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre.

The meeting at the Surgeon Heights Community Centre will unveil plans for the Vimy property. Friends of Sturgeon Creek and others who oppose the plans have said they'll protest outside the meeting.

Coun. Scott Gillingham, who represents the neighbouring St. James ward, supports the need for more long-term treatment centres, especially after Winnipeg's police chief linked increased crime to the growing use of methamphetamines.

Gillingham says misinformation is being spread.

"The proper process has been followed in due course. Fear is being fuelled and stoked in the community," he said.

A spokesperson for the city said the sale of the property to the province was passed by council on Jan. 25. The transaction has not been finalized yet because the land transfer process still needs to be completed.