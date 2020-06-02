Bruce Oake Recovery Centre holds tour as construction passes halfway mark

The Bruce Oake Recovery Centre in Winnipeg's Crestview neighbourhood is beginning to take shape. Construction of the new addictions treatment facility began in January of this year, and is over halfway done.

The Oake family sought to open the 50-bed men's treatment centre as a way to honour Bruce Oake, who died of a drug overdose in 2011 at the age of 25.

Today, Winnipeg-based company Payworks made a half-million dollar donation to the project. The centre is about a million dollars away from achieving its capital fundraising goal of $16 million.

On Tuesday, Winnipeg-based company Payworks presented Scott Oake, the centre's co-founder, with a cheque for $500,000. Media was also offered a tour of the facility.

WATCH: Take a tour of the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre under construction

Bruce Oake Recovery Centre gets $500,000 donation 1:40 Construction of the new addictions treatment facility in Winnipeg's Crestview neighbourhood began in January of this year, and is over halfway done. The centre has raised $15 million of its $16 million goal. 1:40

Another campaign will soon begin to help raise operating funds. The facility is set to open in May of next year.

Admission to the centre will be free for those who can't afford it and they can stay as long as they need to recover.