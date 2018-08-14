War of words erupts over planned drug recovery centre to be built in St. James

Only two weeks after his stepson took his own life, Rodell Bautista was at the centre of a heated debate over a drug treatment centre that he says might have saved his stepson's life.

On Tuesday, the mourning father argued passionately at an information meeting about the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre — a new 50-bed addictions treatment facility set to be built in St. James.

The meeting, held at the Sturgeon Heights Community Centre, was attended by Bautista's supporters wearing black, as well as people opposed to the centre who donned white.

Bautista said his stepson, Gabriel Pereira, 20, tried to get help for his addictions for years.

"My son wrote everyday how much he wanted to change, how much he wanted to get cured, how much he wanted to kick the habit," Bautista told a facility opponent. "Everyday, he wrote it, pen to paper."

He only found these writings after Pereira died by suicide on July 29.

"It wasn't his choice," Bautista said of the addictions that tormented his stepson. "It's an illness that needs to be treated."

'Not in my backyard'

He added that resources such as a drug recovery centre are necessary in the city.

"We need help, we need support, and this not-in-my-backyard attitude — how can you have this when this is happening to your neighbours, your family, your friends?" he said following the confrontation.

The province plans to lease the site of the vacated Vimy Arena in St. James for $1 a year to the Bruce Oake Foundation for 99 years, despite the unused facility and land being valued at $1.43 million.

The plan has been applauded by people familiar with addictions treatment, who argue placing facilities in residential neighbourhoods increases access and improves outcomes.

But the $1 arrangement has been criticized by other residents and politicians. Area councillor Shawn Dobson accused the province and city of striking a "backroom deal" to develop the land without notifying council or consulting community members.

Instead, opponents such as Susan Cowell say the land should be used for recreation or green space.

"What their facility does is a good thing," she said. "[But] I don't believe it should be in a residential area."

Evelyn Hartwig, who is opposed to the recovery centre's location, says a commercial or industrial area would be a better place for this kind of facility. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Evelyn Hartwig, who lives blocks from the site of the centre, argues there are plenty of commercial and industrial areas more suitable for a recovery centre.

Robert Wrublowsky, the senior principal architect for the project, wanted the consultation sessions on Tuesday to combat the misconceptions floating around. He says many questioners were unnecessarily worried about the building's eventual clientele.

"The centre isn't a detox centre that's going to be attracting a lot of individuals. Individuals who are coming here are already moving their way through the recovery process," he said.

This will be 50 people that will be off the streets - Bruce Keats

Bruce Keats, who lives on Assiniboine Avenue, believes the facility will improve his neighbourhood rather than diminish it.

"Those people who are opposed to this, I think, have their heads in the sand and don't really understand the full impact the scourge of drug addiction is [having] in our community.

"This will be 50 people that will be off the streets, not using drugs in our neighbourhood, not throwing away needles and baggies into the creek."

Friends of Sturgeon Creek and a group of St. James residents have hired a law firm to investigate the city's sale of the land.

A government spokesperson said the province hasn't been served legal notice yet and cannot comment.

With various zoning obstacles to overcome, Wrublowsky says it might take until early next year for the facility's land to be secured.