Addictions treatment centre proponents, opponents make their case at City Hall

Dozens of people in favour and against the creation of an addictions-treatment centre in a west Winnipeg residential neighbourhood are making their case on Tuesday evening before a trio of city councillors.

Council's Assiniboia community committee is holding a public hearing over land-use changes that would permit the 50-bed Bruce Oake Memorial Centre to rise on the site of the decommissioned Vimy Arena on Hamilton Avenue, in the Crestview neighbourhood in St. Charles.

Couns. Janice Lukes (Waverley West), Scott Gillingham (St. James) and Kevin Klein (Charleswood-Tuxedo, attending the first meeting since his election last month) must decide whether to subdivide three acres of city-owned parkland on the west side of the Sturgeon Creek and rezone the larger chunk for residential use, specifically a rehab facility operated by the non-profit Bruce Oake Memorial Foundation.

The hearing, which began shortly before 7 p.m., is expected to take several hours to conclude. Dozens of people have registered to offer their opinions to Assiniboia community committee.

Broadcaster Scott Oake, who lost his son Bruce to an overdose in 2011, said he hopes to convince councillors not just of the need for an addictions-treatment centre, but of the prospect it may operate without conflict in Crestview.

"Recovery centres, the likes of which we are proposing can function beautifully in the midst of urban and residential neighbourhoods, and there are countless examples of that across the country," Oake said before the hearing, which saw dozens of supporters express their support to the committee.

Jennifer Bautista, whose son Gabriel Pereira died by suicide in July after struggling with mental-health issues and addiction, told the committee the need for more treatment options is immense.

"I wasn't supposed to mourn my 20-year-old son," she said.

Couns. Janice Lukes (Waverley West, left), Kevin Klein (Charleswood-Tuxedo) and Scott Gillingham (St. James) presided over the Bruce Oake hearing. (Bartley Kives/CBC)

Opponents of the centre argue the treatment centre will increase traffic in Crestview, increase crime and drive down property values.

Darla Rettie, legal counsel for the non-profit Friends of Sturgeon Creek, also argued the proposed development doesn't jibe with Winnipeg's planning guidelines.

Empathy should not lead to poor decision-making. - Assiniboia MLA Steven Fletcher

"Reasonable people can differ on whether this particular parcel of property is the right fit for an additions treatment and recovery centre," Rettie told the committee, accusing council of rubber-stamping the project's approval.

She also asked Couns. Lukes and Gillingham to recuse themselves from the hearing because they voted on the Vimy Arena sale in January. The councillors declined that request.​

Assiniboia MLA Steven Fletcher, who opposes the addictions treatment centre, told the committee not to be swayed by family members who've lost loved ones.

"Empathy should not lead to poor decision-making," he said.

The committee vote is expected late Tuesday or early Wednesday morning.

The proposal also faces approval from council's property committee, executive policy committee and ultimately council as a whole.