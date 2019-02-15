Appeal hearing scheduled for Bruce Oake addictions-treatment centre

A plan to replace a decommissioned arena with a 50-bed addictions-treatment facility was thought to have cleared a final barrier late last month, but dozens of opponents will soon have another chance to challenge the project again.

In January, city council voted to approve zoning changes to allow the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre to be developed on the old site of the Vimy Arena in the Crestview neighbourhood.

About 170 people from the neighbourhood have filed an appeal of that decision. A hearing is scheduled to take place Feb. 21.

Last year city council debated whether or not to transfer the Vimy site to the province for $1 but ultimately voted in favour of the deal.

The creation of the centre has drawn support but also roiled locals who have opposed the creation of an addictions-treatment facility in their neighbourhood.

The centre is to be named in honour of Bruce Oake, who died of an overdose. He was the brother of famed Canadian illusionist Darcy Oake and son of veteran Hockey Night in Canada announcer Scott Oake.

Darcy Oake has previously said his family and those struggling with addictions have been demonized and stigmatized by local residents opposed to the centre.