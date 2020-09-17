Visionary Manitoba pediatrician who saved countless lives honoured on Canada Post stamp

A Manitoba doctor is being honoured for developing a medication that's saved pregnancies and the lives of newborns across the world.

Dr. Bruce Chown is one of six Canadian physicians and researchers being honoured on a stamp by Canada Post.

"He was a visionary," said Dr. Juliette Cooper with the Winnipeg Rh Institute Foundation.

Chown, a pediatrician, is known for developing Rh immunoglobulin.

That treatment and his research generally were crucial to largely eliminating the once deadly rhesus (Rh) disease that can occur when the Rh blood types — the "positive" or "negative" — are incompatible between someone who is pregnant and the fetus.

"He was absolutely devoted to children, to families — that was his vision. He was an incredibly selfless man. I mean, he wanted nothing for himself. It was all about his patients, and later on it was all about his research," Cooper said.

Chown died in 1986 but his research continues to save lives.

Children who were Rh incompatible with their mothers were dying either in utero or shortly after birth, or if they lived, they often had severe brain damage.

"It was something that he found intolerable because he cared about his children and his mom," Cooper told CBC Information Radio host Marcy Markusa.

Chown first developed a transfusion treatment for newborns, and later, for fetuses in the womb. That procedure was risky, so being the tenacious innovator he was, he found another way, Cooper said.

Dr. Bruce Chown has been commemorated on a Canada Post stamp and 'official first day cover,' both shown here. (Submitted by Canada Post)

He turned his attention to prevention. A team including Chown and geneticist Marion Lewis, who was inducted to the Order of Canada last year , achieved that prevention breakthrough.

Chown helped develop a product called WinRho that was made widely available in the late 1970s to those who were Rh negative carrying Rh positive fetuses. That saved hundreds of thousands of lives, Cooper said.

She was surprised some time ago when Canada Post reached out to tell her Chown's memory would be commemorated in stamp form. She thinks it's a wonderful way to celebrate Canadian scientists.

"[And] to celebrate a Manitoban who is, I think, largely unsung, as so many of our scientists are in Manitoba," she said.

The stamp design turned out well, Cooper said.

"The first time I saw it, which was this week, I went, 'Oh my goodness, that is absolutely capturing the essence of not only Dr. Chown but the research as well' — the blood cells with the plus and minus on it."

Though they never knew each other in person, "the essence of the man shines through" in his impactful work and legacy, Cooper said.

"In terms of Manitoba researchers, I think he's a shining light."