Harm reduction groups denounce city councillor's comment on 'drugged-out zombies'

A Winnipeg city councillor has apologized for a remark he made about people living with addiction after criticism from community organizations working in harm reduction said his comments reflect misinformed thinking.

In response to a post Tuesday in a North Kildonan community Facebook group questioning public spending on police, Coun. Jeff Browaty said: "We need more policing — not less — due to all the drugged-out zombies on our streets."

That didn't sit well with Arlene Last-Kolb, co-founder of Overdose Awareness Manitoba, whose 24-year-old son Jessie died from a fentanyl poisoning in July 2014.

"We know how important language is," Last-Kolb said. "And of course, you know, you can't call people zombies.

"Things like that are damaging. Personally, for myself, it's upsetting. It's disrespectful."

Arlene Last-Kolb said Coun. Jeff Browaty's comments were damaging and disrespectful. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Last-Kolb is among 36 people and organizations who signed a statement denouncing Browaty's comments.

"Before he judges, he should show a little more compassion," Last-Kolb said.

The statement calls out Browaty for his language and his views on public policy, community well-being and fiscal responsibility.

"The people who Coun. Browaty repeatedly uses as political fodder have already experienced massive inequity in access to publicly funded supports, including health and mental health supports, and have experienced systemic violence that is well documented. We know that our systems need to change," a portion of the statement says.

Councillor regrets remark

Browaty told CBC he regrets his choice of words.

"I apologize," Browaty said. "I realize all these people experiencing mental and physical distress on our streets are somebody's kids or parents and they are human beings at the end of the day. They are Winnipeggers."

Browaty said he made the comments after seeing a number of people in distress while waiting for the bus outside the concert hall Tuesday afternoon.

"I was literally sizing up other people at the bus stop figuring out if things got violent who I would team up with for self-preservation," Browaty said. "I was witnessing people in distress. That isn't an excuse to use the words drugged-out zombies."

However, Browaty stands by his view more enforcement is needed when it comes drug use and what he described as disorderly behaviour in public.

"The level of disparity, the level of distress is getting worse not better," Browaty said.

Harm reduction advocates argue more enforcement won't help, pointing to the Kíkinanaw Óma strategy which established a 911 call diversion program to allow community organizations to respond to support people's needs.

"Coun. Browaty has repeatedly spoken in favour of criminalizing people who are already marginalized. Yet we know that policing is the most expensive response," the groups said in the statement. "This diversion has already achieved cost savings through reduced load on WPS and WFPS. The work of community organizations to support people towards housing has reduced long term load on emergency response."

Mayor Scott Gillingham doesn't agree with Coun. Jeff Browaty's language. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Mayor Scott Gillingham said he's spoken to Browaty about the comments.

"I don't agree with the way he portrayed people struggling with addiction and his choice of his words is a choice of words that I don't agree with," Gillingham said Saturday in an interview. "He understands that."

While he doesn't agree with the remarks, Gillingham highlighted some of council's and Browaty's work on tackling addiction and homelessness.

Safe spaces

"He's chairing the finance committee right now and we just adopted a budget that has a record level of investment for 24/7 safe spaces … for individuals who are struggling with addiction," Gillingham said.

The mayor told CBC he expects all councillors to come at the issues from a place of empathy and he said it's up to Browaty to answer for his remarks.

"We need to work together and I expect Coun. Browaty and all my council colleagues to have the same empathy and work together," the mayor said.

Last-Kolb said the mayor should do more.

"I think the mayor should take this councillor off some of the committees he's on, take him off his inner circle," Last-Kolb said.

"This councillor has offended many, many people, many families. We're very unhappy about all of this."

She plans to raise the issue again with the mayor at an upcoming meeting.