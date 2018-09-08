Browaty endorses Jenny Motkaluk as mayor

Jenny Motkaluk is the first challenger in the 2018 mayoral race to receive an endorsement from a sitting member of council.

On Friday, North Kildonan Coun. Jeff Browaty took part in a Motkaluk campaign announcement and endorsed the business-development consultant's run for mayor.

The announcement was a pledge to prioritize the western extension of Chief Peguis Trail the next time Winnipeg hands Ottawa an infrastructure-funding wish list.

Most of the existing Chief Peguis Trail runs through Browaty's ward. The proposed extension would run from Main Street to Route 90.

Browaty, who spent much of the past year mulling a mayoral run of his own, shares some policy goals with Motkaluk. Both politicians oppose the reopening of Portage and Main to pedestrians and the expansion of the city's rapid transit system.

Labour council endorses 8

The Winnipeg Labour Council has endorsed candidates in half of the races for seats on city council this fall.

The labour council has endorsed four incumbent Winnipeg councillors: Matt Allard in St. Boniface, Ross Eadie in Mynarski, Brian Mayes in St. Vital and Jason Schreyer in Elmwood-East Kildonan.

The council has also endorsed two candidates in wards with no incumbents — Sherri Rollins in Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry and Kate Sjoberg in Point Douglas.

It has also endorsed Josh Brandon, who is trying to unseat Cindy Gilroy in Daniel McIntyre, as well as Kurt Morton, who is competing against two sitting councillors in St. James, Scott Gillingham and Shawn Dobson.

Wyatt still uncertain about future as time ticks away

Ten days before the electoral window closes, Coun. Russ Wyatt remains uncertain about whether he will seek a fifth term in Transcona.

The 16-year city councillor, who was charged with sexual assault in July, said Friday he has not made a decision about his political future.

All prospective council and mayoral candidates have until Sept. 18 to register their campaigns and submit valid nomination papers.

Wyatt repeated Friday that his decision will be determined by how well he is recovering from addictions. Earlier this year, he spent months undergoing treatment at the Aurora Recovery Centre near Gimli.