Brokers must be involved in online sale of auto insurance: Manitoba government

The future delivery of online services through Manitoba Public Insurance must involve insurance agents, the province's minister of Crown services is demanding.

A new mandate letter to the board of MPI says the brokerage industry will be involved in both the development of the Crown corporation's modernized service delivery and its selling.

"Manitobans must retain access to professional advice from the broker network to help them understand insurance options, manage risks and make the right choices," the letter says.

The order appears to be a direct response to a reported clash between the Tory-appointed board and the Insurance Brokers Association of Manitoba over the Crown's plan to allow Manitoba drivers to buy auto insurance online.

The Winnipeg Free Press reported in March that the province was lobbying on behalf of the insurance agents, raising accusations from an unnamed board member that the government interfered in the operations of a board it appointed.

Insurance agents were worried an online model would exclude the services of insurance agents and result in job losses among the 2,600 people working for Manitoba's brokers.

After the story ran, Crown Services Minister Colleen Mayer wouldn't rule out issuing a written directive to the board.

"What I am going to say about this matter is I encourage brokers and MPI to work together for the betterment of Manitobans," Mayer said.