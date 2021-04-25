Grass fire inches close to at least 6 homes in Brokenhead Ojibway Nation in Manitoba

A grass fire burned through the night and came close to several homes in the Brokenhead Ojibway Nation in Manitoba on Saturday, a councillor from the community says.

Kevin Thomas, who serves as a member of council for the First Nation, says the fire began around 7 p.m. on the borderline of the community, near Highway 59.

"It continued to spread very, very quickly until about 10 last night. It was really out of control," he said in an interview Sunday.

"Last night when I left, it looked like it was slowing down and kind of coming to an end, but unfortunately, the wind picked up overnight, into this morning."

Firefighters from the East Selkirk Fire Department were still on the scene at noon — 17 hours later.

Crews from the East Selkirk Fire Department worked overnight and well into Sunday to extinguish a grass fire near Brokenhead Ojibway Nation. (Submitted by Kevin Thomas)

There are no injuries reported and only marshland and fields burned, Thomas said, although he added the fire came close to roughly six homes in the community.

Nobody had to be evacuated from their homes, he said.

Thomas says the fire started near the road and appears as if it was set by a person, although it's not clear if it was intentional or accidental.

CBC News has reached out to the East Selkirk Fire Department, which was battling the fire, for more information.

