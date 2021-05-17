Opportunity sprouts up at First Nation

Near the shore of Lake Winnipeg, where wild rice once grew, sits a plot of land with huge potential on Brokenhead First Nation.

Nitrogen and phosphorus-rich fish bones have been mixed into the earth, preparing the soil for cultural, economic and social growth through a collaborative program with the University of Manitoba.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community. Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.